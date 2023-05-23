QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 83

Tonight: Mainly clear, iso. sprinkle, low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, iso. sprinkle, high 82

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 69

Friday: Sunny sky, high 74

Saturday: Increasing clouds, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

If you like the warmth, you will love today! We’ll be a couple of degrees warmer than we were yesterday, with afternoon highs topping out in the low to middle 80s for Central Ohio. We’ll see a few clouds out throughout the day, but mostly sunny skies overall. Humidity remains comfortable, and wind speeds remain light.

For Wednesday, we hang onto the warm temperatures, topping out in the lower 80s. We’ll also still see mostly sunny skies. However, by Wednesday afternoon, a cold front starts to work through the region. This will likely bring with it an isolated sprinkle or two across parts of the region. Absolutely nothing to cancel plans over, and a mostly dry day overall.

That cold front knocks our temperatures down into Thursday, with morning lows starting in the upper 40s. Thursday afternoon will then be our coolest of the extended period, topping out in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll also be a bit breezy.

By Friday, however, we start to rebound. Highs will be back into the middle 70s for Columbus, and once again, mostly sunny skies.

We start the weekend off on a nice note, with temperatures sticking in the middle 70s, and increasing cloud coverage. A few showers look to move in for Sunday and Monday, but not looking like a washout.

-McKenna