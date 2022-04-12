QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds early, mixed clouds later, high 68

Tonight: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy, low 59

Wednesday: Rain & storms, breezy to windy at times, high 73

Thursday: Clearing, more seasonal, high 63

Friday: Clouds later, high 65

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s a soggy start to the morning ahead of a dry Tuesday. But, more rain and storms are on the way tomorrow.

A few rain showers will linger early this morning, then clear out by sunrise. Through the morning and afternoon, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. This paired with a light southerly wind will help temperatures climb to the upper 60s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay warm for this time of year and only fall to the upper 50s.

After a warm, cloudy start Wednesday, a breeze will pick up out of the south with gusts around 30 mph. This is ahead of a front and will help to usher in warm, moist air. Temperatures will rise to the low 70s, as rain showers move in through the morning followed by afternoon thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms and a strong breeze out of the south will continue Wednesday night ahead of a cold front.

As this front moves east by Thursday morning, we’ll see drying conditions to end the week. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be more seasonal and only max out in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Liz