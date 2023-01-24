Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
RECAST:
- This morning: Mostly cloudy, chilly breezy, low 25
- Today: Partly sunny, high 37
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, snow late, low 28
- Wednesday: Snow early, then changing to wet snow/rain late AM, high 39
- Thursday: Snow showers, high 33
- Friday: Few Flurries, high 34
- Saturday: Cloudy, seasonal, high 37
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Good morning and happy Tuesday!
It’s going to be a dry, seasonally chilly day ahead of snow and rain tomorrow.
Today, we’ll see mostly cloudy but cool conditions. Temperatures will climb from the mid 20s to a high in the mid to upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
Overnight, a system will move in from the southwest pushing in a surge of moisture which will start as clouds and transition to snow from south to north as lows fall to the upper 20s.
During Wednesday’s morning drive, showers will transition from snow to rain from south to north. Areas along and north of I-70 will pick up 2-4″ of snowfall before this transition.
By sunrise temperatures will climb from the low to mid 30s and result in a wintry mix of snow, rain and sleet, which could lead to slick roadways. Because of this, a winter weather advisory is set to go into effect for most of the area after midnight through 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Showers will transition from a wintry mix to a light, chilly rainfall by the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 30s alongside a southerly breeze gusting to 30+ mph.
Wrap around moistures from this area of low pressure will lead to more showers on Thursday alongside a much colder end to the week. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great day!
-Liz