RECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, chilly breezy, low 25

Today: Partly sunny, high 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, snow late, low 28

Wednesday: Snow early, then changing to wet snow/rain late AM, high 39

Thursday: Snow showers, high 33

Friday: Few Flurries, high 34

Saturday: Cloudy, seasonal, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be a dry, seasonally chilly day ahead of snow and rain tomorrow.

Today, we’ll see mostly cloudy but cool conditions. Temperatures will climb from the mid 20s to a high in the mid to upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, a system will move in from the southwest pushing in a surge of moisture which will start as clouds and transition to snow from south to north as lows fall to the upper 20s.

During Wednesday’s morning drive, showers will transition from snow to rain from south to north. Areas along and north of I-70 will pick up 2-4″ of snowfall before this transition.

By sunrise temperatures will climb from the low to mid 30s and result in a wintry mix of snow, rain and sleet, which could lead to slick roadways. Because of this, a winter weather advisory is set to go into effect for most of the area after midnight through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Showers will transition from a wintry mix to a light, chilly rainfall by the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 30s alongside a southerly breeze gusting to 30+ mph.

Wrap around moistures from this area of low pressure will lead to more showers on Thursday alongside a much colder end to the week. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach highs in the low to mid 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz