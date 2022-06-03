QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 78

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 53

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 81

Monday: Sct’d showers & storms, high 81

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a beautiful day on tap, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs topping out in the upper 70s, which is right near normal for this time of year. We will be a bit breezy at times during the afternoon, but conditions remain dry as we head into the weekend.

Saturday will be a near-repeat of Friday, with mainly sunny skies, and highs once again topping out in the upper 70s.

The weekend dry conditions will persist into Sunday but we will see a few more clouds out. We’ll call it partly cloudy skies through the afternoon before cloud cover really begins to increase overnight into Monday. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 80s. We will also notice a bit of an increase in humidity as our flow shifts out of the southeast. We won’t be in the “uncomfortable” category, just a little more humid than the start of the weekend.

As we head into the first of the next workweek, the first of several systems approaches the area, bringing us rain and storms beginning on Monday during the day, and wrapping up earlier in the day on Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be near 80, and on Tuesday we’ll be in the upper 70s.

-McKenna