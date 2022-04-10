QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds clearing, frosty, low 31

Today: Frosty start, then mostly sunny, high 57

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 46

Monday: Showers, breezy & mild, high 68

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny & warmer, high 72

Wednesday: More showers, high 74

Thursday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Showers have moved out for now, but it’s going to be another week with several chances for more rain.

Early this morning, we’re waking up dry. Not only have showers moved out, but clouds have cleared as well. The clear sky plus a light northwesterly breeze will lead to temperatures falling down near freezing.

After a frosty start to the day, sunshine and a southerly shift in wind will lead to a nice afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight, clouds will increase alongside a southeasterly breeze. Temperatures will stay on the warm side for this time of year and only fall to the mid 40s.

This is all ahead of a warm front which will bring increase temperatures to the mid to upper 60s despite showers and a few thunderstorms. The primary concern with these storms will be strong wind gusts around 30 mph.

We’ll see another break front the showers on Tuesday. We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky as temperatures climb near 70 degrees.

The break front the rain won’t last long. More showers move in Wednesday and carry through Thursday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz