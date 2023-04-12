QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 78

Tonight: Clear sky, low 49

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 79

Friday: More clouds, high 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers later, high 77

Sunday: Few showers, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Whether you can believe it or not, we have got another gorgeous day on tap for Central Ohio! A few clouds out this morning that clear right up into the afternoon, making way for more sunshine, and highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s across the region. This puts us a couple of degrees warmer than we were Tuesday! Expect just a slight breeze this afternoon.

We’ll see clear skies overnight and into Thursday, with mild morning lows, right close to 50 for Thursday morning, and for the next several mornings. Thursday afternoon, expect sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

By Friday, we’ll see a few more clouds out, building in from the south, but the forecast remains dry. Expect just partly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out near 80.

A few changes are on the way as we head into the weekend. Saturday still looks fairly dry, with partly cloudy skies, but rain chances do begin to increase as we head late day Saturday and into Sunday.

First off, we’ve got a low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico that will move up along the Appalachians, and bring us that cloud cover Friday. It may also bring us a light sprinkle early Saturday. But most of our weekend shower impacts will be from another low pressure system tracking from west to east across the U.S., and eventually bringing us some showers Sunday.

Highs this weekend will be in the middle to upper 70s for Saturday, then we drop back into the 60s as we head into Sunday.

-McKenna