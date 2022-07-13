QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few PM pop-ups, high 85

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 63

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 83

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Seasonable sunshine, high 86

Sunday: PM pop-ups, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off dry, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80s. By mid-afternoon and into the early evening, we will be tracking the return of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms moving through the forecast area. This activity tapers off for the most part this evening, but any lingering shower activity will completely taper off early Thursday morning.

High pressure builds in on Thursday, clearing our clouds, and bringing dry conditions. Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the lower 80s.

We end the workweek dry on Friday, with mainly sunny skies, and highs topping out in the middle 80s.

The weekend does start off dry, with sunshine and temperatures right near normal on Saturday, topping out in the middle to upper 80s. Then as we head into Sunday, the day starts dry, with highs topping the upper 80s, but we will be tracking the return of pop-up showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon.

This pop-up shower and storm activity continues as we kick off the first of the next workweek.

-McKenna