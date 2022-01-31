QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: clearing clouds, chilly, low 15

Today: mostly sunny & cool, high 34

Tonight: partly cloudy, low 22

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warmer, high 46

Wednesday: Rain & snow showers, high 41

Thursday: Wintry mix (snow & freezing rain), high 33

Friday: partly sunny & cold, high 22

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

As clouds continue to clear out this morning, it’s going to be a cold start to the day. Thankfully, without much of a breeze, there won’t be a big windchill to deal with, but with temperatures this cold, any wind will make a big difference.

Today, we’ll have high pressure in charge, which will help to clear the cold and keep the breeze light. But, even with sunshine highs will only climb to the mid 30s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll see a few clouds, light easterly breeze and keep around chilly temperatures in the 20s.

As high pressure moves East on Tuesday, we’ll stay dry, but build more clouds alongside a slight southerly breeze. Temperature will be above normal for this time of year and top off in the mid to upper 40s.

Big changes are in the way Wednesday. As a cold front moves through the area, we’ll have a warm southerly breeze ahead of it followed by a wintry mix if rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. As showers approach the I-71 corridor by Thursday morning, we’ll see a mix of ice and snow for areas northwest of I-71, and a chilly rain south east. Snow and ice will continue Thursday night as the front moves through.

High pressure takes charge again Friday into the weekend. But, as sunshine returns, so do the cold temperatures.

Remember to stay tuned to NBC4 for the latest forecast. Timing, precip types & amount will be updated leading up to the midweek wintry mix.

Have a great day!

-Liz