Dry start to the week ahead of showers and cooler temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. High 62

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 42

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler, chance of showers. High 60

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers. High 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 58

Friday: Chance for showers. High 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re going to see a sunny start to the week ahead of showers and cooler temperatures.

With high pressure in charge, we’re clearing out the clouds and seeing a light wind. The clear sky means a chilly start to the day with lows down to the 40s and 50s.

A mostly sunny sky and a northerly breeze will combine for a nice but cooler day. Highs will only top off in the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal and about a 15 degree drop compared to yesterday.

Overnight, clouds will builld back in. Temepratures will be cool and fall back down to the 40s.

We return to a very active weather pattern during the week. Rain showers return on Tuesday as an area of low pressure builds to the south. Showers will be light and become widespread by the afternoon. Temerpatures will be much cooler than normal and only climb to the mid 50s and low 60s.

Rain showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows by Wednesday morning will fall to around 40 degrees, which is 10 below normal. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. which is closer to 15 degrees below normal.

As high pressure builds in to the south Thursday, we’ll see sunshine and highs back up around 60 degrees.

But, don’t get too used to the dry weather, becuase another front will bring the chance for rain back on Friday into Friday night.

Have a great day!