Dry start to the week ahead of more rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Clearing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. High 62

Tuesday: Chance of showers, storms at night. High 64

Wednesday: Showers, afternoon storms. High 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, more showers and breezy. High 62

Friday: Partly sunny. High 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday! It’ll be a dry day ahead of a series of upper level disturbances keeping around the chance for rain for most of the week.

As high pressure build in early this morning, clouds will clear and the wind will relax. This could lead to some fog along and South of the Ohio River.

Even with a mostly sunny sky moist of the day, high temperatures will only reach the mid 60s, which is about 5 degrees below normal. We’ll stay dry through the evening, but as high pressure moves out more clouds will move in.

Tonight, clouds will build in and winds will become more southerly ahead of a warm front. Low temperatures will only fall to about 50 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Tuesday, we’ll see a few light showers. Temperatures will be mild and reach the mid 60s.

Wednesday, we’ll see more rain and the chance for thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves through.

This wet pattern continues Thursday and into Thursday night. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

We’ll finally catch a break from the rain on Friday and Saturday as high pressure takes charge. But, warmer weather and sunshine will lead to more instability and possible thunderstorms making a return Saturday night.

Have a great day!

-Liz