QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM rain & storms, high 85

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 65

Tuesday: Sct’d showers tapering, high 78

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 77

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off with mostly dry conditions in place across the region, with only the slight chance for a pop-up shower earlier on in the day. For the most part, we will remain dry until we head toward this evening. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Shortly after the evening commute, we will see heavier rain and storms starting to move in from the northwest out ahead of a cold front. Those showers and storms continue overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Widespread showers and storms really begin to taper Tuesday morning, then on the backend, we’ll just see a few scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday starts off dry, with mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs topping out in the upper 70s, but by the late afternoon and evening, we’ll be tracking more rain, which carries into the early morning hours on Thursday.

After that, high pressure begins to build in, leaving us with dry conditions the rest of Thursday, and daytime highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Friday with highs once again in the upper 70s. Then by the start of the weekend, we’ll be tracking more showers.

McKenna