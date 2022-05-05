QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 67

Tonight: Rain showers, low 56

Friday: Rain & storms, high 68

Saturday: Sct’d showers, high 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 71

Monday: Warmer sunshine, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off dry, just cloudy, with daytime highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. As we head toward the evening and overnight hours, a warm front begins to lift north, and we’ll start to see rain moving in from west to east. We’ll continue to see rain overnight, and we’ll also see a few thunderstorms starting early Friday morning.

We’ll continue to see rain and storms throughout the day on Friday. Much of our region is currently under a marginal threat for severe weather (1 on a scale of 1 to 5), so slightly down from where we were a few days ago. Currently looking like our greatest threats will be isolated damaging winds. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday.

We’ll continue to see scattered rain showers throughout the day on Saturday, but those will taper off by evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s.

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking fantastic! We’ll see highs in the low 70s, right where they should be this time of year, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

As we kick off the next workweek, the sunshine sticks around, and temperatures continue to increase, up into the 80s by the middle of the week.

-McKenna