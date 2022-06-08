QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, rain & storms later, high 80

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 58

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 75

Friday: PM rain, high 75

Saturday: AM showers, high 75

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off with dry conditions and just partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs today will top out near 80, but as temperatures increase, cloud cover will too. As we head into the late afternoon/early evening, we will be tracking the return of rain and thunderstorms moving into our area. Currently our entire region is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather, which is a 1-2 on a scale of 1-5.

Our primary threats will be the potential for damaging winds, and we’ll also be looking at the potential for localized flooding and hail, which is something we have seen with this same system as it tracked through the Central Plains on Tuesday.

After about midnight, our severe threat starts to clear, and showers begin to taper overnight. As we head into Thursday, we’ll see clearing clouds and mostly dry conditions with highs topping out in the middle 70s.

Friday starts off dry, then later into the evening we will be tracking additional showers moving into the region. Friday’s highs will be in the middle 70s.

Those showers continue into the first half of the day on Saturday, but they’ll be light in coverage. Highs on Saturday remain in the middle 70s.

We’ve got dry conditions on tap to end the weekend, however, with highs still in the middle 70s, and mostly sunny skies on tap throughout the day.

-McKenna