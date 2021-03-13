Dry, seasonal weekend ahead of rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mixed clouds, light north breeze, low around 30

Today: Mostly sunny & cooler, clouds increase later, high 51

Tonight: Some clouds, low 32

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 53

Monday: Rain showers, cooler, high 45

Tuesday: Chance of rain, high 58

Wednesday: Partly Sunny, then rain late, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

High pressure will keep us dry and seasonal through the weekend, ahead of multiple chances for showers during the week.

We’re starting off the weekend with a few clouds and a cool northerly wind. Early morning lows will keep falling toward freezing, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. Despite sunshine, it’s going to be a seasonally cool day. Highs will slowly climb up to the low 50s, which is again right in line with normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will slowly cool back down to the low to mid 30s alongside a light northwest wind.

Sunday, we’ll wake up with high pressure overhead, which means little in the way of cloud cover or wind. But, as high pressure slides to the southeast, more clouds will start to stream in. Despite more clouds though, we’ll be a little warmer and top off in the mid 50s.

As we head into the workweek, a series of systems will roll through and result in a chance for rain showers Monday through Thursday. Each day will not be a total washout, but will keep things soggy.

The first system arrives on Monday as a warm front. We’ll start off the day with a mostly cloudy sky and breezy wind out of the east picking up to 10-15 mph. This will be followed by afternoon rain showers that will continue through Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Another System will move through late Wednesday, bringing in the chance for rain showers by the evening drive. These showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday.

The whole weekend won’t be a washout though. By Friday and into the start of next weekend, high pressure takes charge again and will help to bring back sunshine and drier conditions.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz