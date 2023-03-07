QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, high 47

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 28

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 46

Thursday: Mild sunshine, high 50

Friday: Rain showers, high 51

Saturday: Chance showers, breezy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

After a beautiful start to the workweek, with temperatures in the 70s for the 5th time this year, a more seasonable weather pattern settles in for Central Ohio. For Tuesday, expect temperatures to top out in the upper 40s, which is right near normal for this time of year. We start the morning off with cloud cover, but that gradually decreases into the afternoon hours. Expect a bit of a breeze throughout.

High pressure dominates our forecast for the next several days, so that will keep us dry, and help keep some sunshine in the forecast. The breeze dies down a bit for Wednesday, then we’ll see just partly cloudy skies with highs sticking in the middle to upper 40s.

For Thursday, dry weather persists, and we get a bit of a boost in temperatures, back up near 50. We will see partly cloudy skies Thursday, before clouds build back in overnight and into Friday.

We stick in the lower 50s for Friday, but it is our next chance for showers. Expect rain at times throughout the day, with wet snow showers possible before daybreak on Saturday.

We may see a few spotty showers Saturday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies, and a fairly cool day with highs only around 40. Sunday will be a more seasonable day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

-McKenna