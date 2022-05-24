QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 74

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 59

Wednesday: PM rain & storms, high 78

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 79

Friday: AM rain, clearing, high 73

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a dry, seasonable day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 70s here in Columbus. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, and just a light breeze, making for a nice late-spring day in Central Ohio.

We kick off Wednesday dry, but by afternoon and into the evening, we’ll be tracking the return of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see scattered showers and storms throughout the rest of the day Wednesday, and also throughout the day on Thursday. Daytime highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

We start Friday off with some rain showers, mostly tapering by afternoon. We’ll then see clearing conditions and a dry rest of the day, with daytime highs topping out in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer in the low 80s with sunshine, and Memorial Day will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine.

-McKenna