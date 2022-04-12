QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 68

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers around, low 59

Wednesday: Showers & storms, high 72

Thursday: AM showers clearing, daytime high 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, chance PM shower, high 66

Saturday: Early AM shower, partly cloudy, high 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chance PM showers, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

We have got a beautiful Tuesday ahead, and a perfect day for the Columbus Clippers home opener! We’ve got mostly sunny skies on tap, and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will start to build in this evening, and we could see a stray shower late this evening as we head overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday is a much different story. We start with showers in the morning, then we’ll see showers and thunderstorms picking up by afternoon, with the potential for severe storms Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Our primary threat will be damaging winds, but we are under a small risk for an isolated tornado, with that risk increasing along and to the west of I-75.

That threat continues into the early overnight hours, but the system clears by about the timing of the Thursday morning commute as a cold front tracks through, then we’ll see temperatures drop to the low 60s for daytime highs on Thursday. Dry but gusty conditions set up for Thursday afternoon and evening.

As we head into Friday, we’ve got mostly sunny skies, with temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s. We do have the chance for showers picking up Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Showers mostly taper early Saturday, then we’ve got a mostly sunny day shaping up to kick off the weekend, with temperatures dropping back into the upper 50s. Sunday starts off with mostly clear conditions, and temperatures topping out in the middle 50s, with the chance for some scattered showers picking up by afternoon and into the evening.

-McKenna