QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 55

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers late, low 38

Friday: Heavier rain, wind, high 54

Saturday: Flurries, clearing, cooler, high 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 51

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Yesterday was a beautiful day in Central Ohio, and for the fourth time this year, we saw the 70s. We officially hit 75° at the Columbus airport, which broke the previous record of 65° set back in 1997.

For today, we will be a bit cooler, but still well above average for our daytime highs. We’re looking at the middle 50s in Columbus, upper 50s south, and upper 40s north. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with dry conditions in place.

Things change early on Friday, as our next low pressure system moves into the area. This will start to overspread rain from south to north, starting early in the morning. Expect a wet morning commute. Heavy rain then continues on-and-off throughout the day. A Flood Watch is already in place for Franklin County, and for much of the metro area. I would not be surprised to see this expand. We are looking at 1-2″ of rain across the region, so expect some rises to rivers and creeks, and flooding especially in low-lying areas. It will also be windy Friday. Highs stick in the middle 50s.

We’re left with some flurry activity, and a bit of a lingering drizzle early Saturday, but we work to clear up into the afternoon. Highs will drop back to the middle 40s, and it will still be a bit breezy.

For Sunday, a milder day, with temperatures topping out in the lower 50s under mainly sunny skies.

-McKenna