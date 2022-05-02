QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 55

Tuesday: Rain & storms, high 74

Wednesday: AM shower, mostly cloudy, high 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 71

Friday: Rain showers, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ve got a beautiful start to the workweek on tap, with temperatures topping out right where they should be, which is near 70. We’ll see a few clouds out this afternoon, but for the most part, we will see more sun than clouds, and we’ll just feel a light breeze.

As we head into Tuesday morning, rain showers arrive, with a few spotty showers around the timing of the morning commute. We’ll then see thunderstorms arriving by late morning, and we’ll continue to see those spotty, off-and-on, showers and storms throughout the day. Right now, our entire forecast area is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather, which is a 1-2 on a scale of 1-5. Our higher risk areas are the counties in the southwest portions of the region. Still, our greatest threat looks to be some strong winds, with the potential for some small hail.

That system pushes through Tuesday overnight, and we’ll continue to see some showers early on Wednesday morning, but those will quickly wrap up, then we’ll see clearing conditions the rest of the day Wednesday, with temperatures a little cooler in the middle 60s.

Thursday starts off dry, with increasing cloud cover, then high temperatures top out right near 70. Rain then arrives Thursday evening, and that carries us into the end of the workweek. We’ll see showers throughout the day Friday, and highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

-McKenna