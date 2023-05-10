QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Milder sunshine, high 75

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 50

Thursday: Sunny, warmer, high 81

Friday: Showers, PM storms, high 75

Saturday: On/off T-showers, high 76

Sunday: Sct’d showers, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

If you liked yesterday, you will love today! We’ve got dry conditions on tap, low humidity, and light winds. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, topping out in the middle 70s across most of the region. Expect clear skies throughout the day.

For Thursday, dry weather persists as high pressure continues to slide eastward through the Great Lakes region. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the lower 80s in Columbus. Winds remain light.

As we head into Friday, low pressure starts to approach the region, and a warm front lifts to the north. This helps to increase rain chances, with scattered showers Friday morning becoming a bit more widespread Friday afternoon. Expect thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Friday does look to be our heavier rain day for the weekend. Then into Saturday, expect on-and-off showers and storms, but it does look like the heaviest of that rain will fall during the morning hours, then become more scattered later. Highs will stick in the middle 70s.

For Mother’s Day Sunday, expect highs to stick in the middle 70s, with just a few spotty showers during the day. Definitely not a washout, you just may dodge a shower or two across part of the region.

-McKenna