QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, chilly, low 22

Today: Sunny sky, seasonable, high 45

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 33

Sunday: Breezy, mild, high 54

Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy, Iso. p.m. shower, clouds, high 51

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, night rain showers, high 54

Wednesday: Rain, breezy, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a cool start to the weekend, but sunshine will help with a warming trend.

Clouds cleared out overnight and helped temperatures to quickly drop down to the lower 20s. But, high pressure today will aid in sunshine and a southerly breeze through the afternoon. This combination will help temperatures climb to the mid 40s, which is just a couple degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build in tonight alongside a southerly breeze. This will help temperatures to only fell down to the low to mid 20s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than how we started the day and almost 10 degree warmer than normal for this time of year.

Sunday, clouds will clear out by the afternoon. A warmer start to the day, afternoon sunshine and a stronger southerly wind gusting to around 30 mph will help temperatures climb to the mid 50s.

As a system moves through on Washington’s birthday, we’ll see more clouds and a slight chance for showers. This will be followed by a stronger system that will bring a more widespread chance for rain and strong breeze Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz