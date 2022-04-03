QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, cool & breezy, low 38

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 52

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain showers late, low 38

Monday: Light rain showers. High 54

Tuesday: Cloudy, p.m. showers. High 62

Wednesday: Rain showers, mild. High 68

Thursday: Some sun, followed by p.m. showers, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re waking up behind a cold front which means dry but cloudy conditions alongside a chilling breeze. Early morning lows are falling to the upper 30s, but with a northwest wind coming in at 15-20 mph, it feels more like the upper 20s.

Through the day we’ll stay dry and under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. It will be a slow climb up to the low 50s for a high which is right in line with where temperatures maxed out yesterday, and about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, more clouds will build in as temperatures fall to the upper 30s. Rain showers will move in after midnight and as we approach the early morning hours. These showers are along a warm front that will start lifting into the area and shifting the breeze out of the southeast. Monday. Rain showers will become more widespread during the day as highs climb to the low to mid 50s.

All week we’ll be in an active weather pattern that will bring almost a daily chance for rain showers.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz