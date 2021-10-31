QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy sky, low 45-50

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 61

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy, low 40

Monday: Clouds return, high 54

Tuesday: Cloudy & cool, high 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny & chilly, high 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

As showers continue to push off to the east, we’ll be left with a mostly clouds and seasonally cool end to the weekend.

Today we’ll see a brief break between systems which will leave behind a mostly cloudy sky and a breeze out of the west. After a seasonally warm start near a50, highs will reach around 60 degrees this afternoon, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. A weak cold front will move through this afternoon and evening. This will help to keep around the clouds and bring in a cooler northwest breeze.

Overnight, this cooler shift in wind and decreasing clouds will help to drop temperatures down to around 40 degrees. This is about a 10 degree drop from this morning, but right in line with normal for this time of year.

Clouds will return to the area on Monday. This will aid in limiting temperatures to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal.

This cloudy, chilly weather will stick around for the rest of the week with high only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night looks like it will be the first frost/freeze for Columbus as temperatures fall down near freezing.

Have a great day!

-Liz