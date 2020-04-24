Dry end to the week ahead of a wet weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 64

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 47

Saturday: Rain showers likely, few rumbles late, high 62

Sunday: Rain showers, high 54

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 60

Tuesday: Showers late, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!!

We’re going to see a dry end to the week ahead of more rain this weekend.

As the area of low pressure that kept rain going through the night moves out, we’ll see a few more early morning showers.

Showers will wrap up this morning and we’ll be left behind with clouds and a seasonal start to the day with lows in the mid 40s. As a weak area of high pressure moves in this afternoon, we’ll see clouds break up and high temperatures climb to around 60 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay dry as this area of high pressure stays in charge between systems.

Saturday, rain returns with our next system. Showers will spread in from the southwest and make for a soggy start to the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild and climb backup to around 60 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Rain showers will continue through Saturday night and into early Sunday. With a chance for a few thunderstorms creating heavier pockets of rain, rainfall totals could be over 1 inch, especially south of I-70, so keep checking in for flood threats.

As rain showers wrap up on Sunday, we’ll be left with clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs will only reach the mid 50s, then fall to the mid to upper 30s sunday night thanks to clearing clouds from high pressure.

It’ll be a nice start to the workweek with high pressure in charge giving us a mostly sunny sky, southerly flow and highs back in the lower 60s.

But, the dry weather won’t last long. Another round of rain moves in on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz