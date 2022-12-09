QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds, showers later, high 50

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 39

Saturday: Cloudy, showers late, high 49

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 46

Monday: Partly sunny, high 43

Tuesday: Showers late, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

To start the day off, we will be dry, and for a couple of hours, we’re going to see a little bit of something we haven’t seen in days in Central Ohio! The sun! A mix of sun and clouds early on in the day, with more cloud cover building in this afternoon. Highs will top out near 50. Shower activity then looks to move in early this evening, first in our western counties, then spreading across the rest of the area before tapering overnight.

We’ll be dry to start Saturday, with cloudy skies and highs topping out in the upper 40s. The weekend is looking mainly dry during the daytime hours, however, we will have a few shower chances late Saturday and overnight into Sunday. So for the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive, I think we’ll be in the clear, rain-wise.

For Sunday, we’ll see drier conditions, with highs topping out in the middle 40s under overcast skies.

We then start the next workweek off dry, with partly sunny skies on Monday and highs dropping back to the lower 40s, which is near normal for this time of year.

For Tuesday, highs are back into the mid to upper 40s, starting the day dry, but then showers look to move in later and into Wednesday. Wednesday is looking like our next chance for some heavier showers as a strong low pressure system moves into the Ohio Valley.

-McKenna