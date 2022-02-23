QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, dry, high 37

Tonight: Chance of snow, low 26

Thursday: Snow, wintry mix, rain, high 37

Friday: Early AM light wintry mix, high 34

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

It’s a cool, cloudy day ahead of a wintry mix.

Today we’re behind a cold front that has left behind a chilly northwesterly breeze and plenty of clouds. Because of this combination, temperatures will struggle to climb to the mid 30s, but feel 5-10 degrees colder when you factor in a 10 mph wind.

Overnight, another system will start to build in from the south. After midnight and through the morning drive, we’ll see a few light showers. With temperatures falling into the 20s, we’ll see a wintry mix of snow, sleet and even some freezing rain.

While we are not expecting much ice accumulation, it will certainly add to a wintry start to the day on Thursday. This will just be the first wave of moisture moving into the area. Most of Thursday morning and early afternoon will resemble today with clouds and chilly temperatures only reaching the mid 30s. By the evening drive though, a stronger batch of showers will start to build in. With temperatures a few degrees above freezing, the I-70 corridor will see a mixture of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Thursday night, this wintry mix will continue for most of the area. Then and as temperatures fall below freezing first thing Friday morning, we’ll see light snow. Snow totals along and south of I-70 will be less than half an inch, while areas farther north could pick up 1-2″ of snow.

High pressure moves in again for the start of the weekend, which will bring back sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Liz