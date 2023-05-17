QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cool sunshine, high 68

Tonight: Patchy frost, clear, low 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Friday: Dry start, rain & storms late, high 78

Saturday: Rain showers, high 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a nicer day on tap today, however, highs will stick several degrees below average, staying in the upper 60s for Columbus. We will see sunshine throughout the day, with light winds and low humidity.

Patchy frost will be possible overnight, especially for our outlying areas. Lows in Columbus look to bottom out in the upper 30s. Keep in mind, air temperature is measured around 5 feet above ground, and the coldest air is the most dense and sinks to the surface. Because of this, ground temperatures can be a few degrees colder. A night to cover plants.

By Thursday afternoon, we rebound nicely into the middle 70s, with sunshine persisting throughout the day.

For Friday, we start the day dry, with highs in the upper 70s and gradually increasing cloud cover. A cold front then approaches from the NW late Friday and into Saturday. This will bring us showers and a few thunderstorms during this timeframe.

Showers look to gradually taper Saturday morning, and move off to the southeast. For Saturday afternoon, expect highs in the lower 70s.

On Sunday, we’ll be looking at a dry end to the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

-McKenna