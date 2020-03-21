Dry & colder start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Slowly clearing skies, high 43

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, low 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 50

Monday: Morning rain, high 53

Tuesday: Rain late, high 57

Wednesday: Morning showers, warmer, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a chilly start to the weekend, but showers and warmer weather return for the workweek.

Yesterday’s rain heavy resulted record breaking totals to areas like Columbus. The daily record for March 20 was 1.60″ set back in 1984. We shattered that with 2.89 inches of new rainfall.

The cold front that brought these showers is continuing to slide south and east. And like you can guess from the name is bringing in colder air. Not only does the northerly shift in wind mean colder air, but drier air too.

Clouds will clear through the afternoon, but even with some sunshine, we’ll only top off in the low to mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal and nearly 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

Overnight, a mostly clear sky and northeast wind will result in another chilly night. Lows by Sunday morning will bottom out in the mid 20s, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Sunday, we’ll start out with chilly sunshine, ahead of increasing afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be much more seasonal and top off around 50 degrees.

Don’t put the rain gear away too far. Our next chance for rain moves in Sunday night and continues through Monday morning.

Despite a daily chance for rain, temperatures will continue to warm up through the week back up into the 60s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz