QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, slight chance for a flurry, high 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, low 11

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, high 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 34

Friday: Chance for showers, snow/wintry mix, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

As a cold front moves toward the area today, could will increase alongside a southerly breeze. Highs today will reach the mid 30s, which is right in line with where we were yesterday, and about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will fall to around 10 degrees, but feel closer to zero by Tuesday morning thanks to a light breeze.

As high pressure builds in to the south tomorrow, clouds will start to clear out. Despite the sunshine, it will be a cooler day with temperatures only climbing to around freezing.

A warm front will move though on Wednesday. This will increase the clouds, and like you can guess from the name: increase temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will reach around 40 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Late Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through bringing in more clouds and a slight chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday.

The better chance for rain and snow showers will move through with a stronger cold front on Friday, so stay tuned to NBC4 for the latest as this system approaches.

Have a great day!

-Liz