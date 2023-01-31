QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing and cold, high 28

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 16

Wednesday: More sunshine, high 31

Thursday: Partly cloudy, seasonal, high 39

Friday: Mainly sunny, cold, high 25

Saturday: Chilly morning, increasing clouds, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

More sunshine is on the way for the rest of the week alongside much colder temperatures.

As high pressure moves in the next couple of days, we’ll see dry conditions and more sunshine. Despite clouds clearing this afternoon, high temperatures will only climb to the upper 20s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall down to the teens, but feel more like single digits thanks to a northerly breeze.

Clouds will clear out Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb up near freezing, which is still about 5 degrees colder than normal. We’ll see a slight warming trend thanks to sunshine and a southerly shift in the breeze as we head toward Thursday. Temperatures will still be chilly though and start around 20 degrees before maxing out around 40.

A cold front will move through late Thursday into Friday. This front will move through dry, but give us another drastic drop in temperatures. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 20s, which is much closer to normal lows for this time of year, and feel more like single digits thanks to a northerly breeze.

Saturday will start off very chilly. Temperatures will fall to the low teens and single digits, but feel below zero. This will be followed by more sunshine on Saturday then cloudy but milder conditions on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz