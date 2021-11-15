COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 44

Tonight: Chance of wintry mix early, snow showers later. Low 32

Tuesday: Cold morning, mostly sunny. High 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, chance of showers late. High 67

Thursday: AM Rain, partly sunny. High 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a dry but chilly start to the workweek ahead of a warming trend and more showers.

We’ll see a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb back up to the 40s. Clouds will build back in this evening ahead of another chance for showers.

After sunset, we’ll start to see a mix of rain and snow showers. As temperatures fall near freezing, these showers will change over to flurries.

Rain and snow showers will taper off after midnight, and leave us with a dry but chilly start to the day Tuesday. Tomorrow, we’ll wake up in the 30s, but climb to the low to mid 50s thanks to more sunshine.

Wednesday, a southerly breeze will usher in warmer air with wind gusts reaching around 30 mph. Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s, which is 10-15 degrees above normal. Clouds will build in through the afternoon ahead of the next chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

These showers will be driven by a cold front, which will live up to its name by dropping temperatures back down to highs in the 40s by the end of the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz