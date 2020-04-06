Dry and warmer start to the week ahead of storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, afternoon clouds. High 65

Tonight: Chance for showers and thunderstorms late, low 53

Tuesday: Warmer, showers, storms. High 73

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms, becoming mostly sunny. High 71

Thursday: Chance for morning showers, then clearing clouds. High 53

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’ll start off the week with sunshine ahead of rain and thunderstorms.

Early this morning without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in heat, lows are falling down to the 30s. This could lead to some frost across the area.



Through the afternoon, thanks to sunshine and a light breeze becoming more southerly, temperatures will top off in the mid 60s, which is just a few degrees above normal.



As a warm front moves into the area on Monday evening, it will bring in not only more clouds, but the chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to around 50 degrees.



Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Tuesday as highs jump into the 70s.

Tuesday night, thunderstorms could become severe. The biggest threat with these storms will be strong wind and hail, and the chance for heavy rain leading to isolated flooding is not out of the question either.



Wednesday morning, a cold front will move across the area. Behind the front, we will clear up the chance for showers and storms through the morning before seeing some drier air and sunshine return for the afternoon. Wednesday will be a much quieter day with highs again up near 70 degrees ahead of another chance for showers returns Wednesday night into early Thursday.



Cooler and drier air returns Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures these days will start off in the 30s, then only top off around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal.



Have a great day!



-Liz