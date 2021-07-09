Dry and more mild end to the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 66

Today: Partly sunny to partly cloudy, high 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of t-showers, high 81

Sunday: Rain & storms again, high 84

Monday: Scattered showers and storms, high 86

Tuesday: Chance showers & PM t-storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

As a cold front continues to slide to the southeast, we’ll welcome in cooler, drier air will move in ahead of another chance for showers and storms this weekend.

Thanks to high pressure to the northwest, we’ll see a northwest breeze lead to dry conditions and much cooler temperatures. Temperatures today will rise from the mid 60s, which is normal for this time of year, to around 80 degree this afternoon, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight, dry and mild weather will stick around. We’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall down to the low 60s.

A warm front will start to lift from the south this weekend, which will bring back warming temperatures, higher humidity and the chance for showers and storms. Saturday, we’ll start off dry, then see an increasing chance for showers late in the morning and into the afternoon. More widely scattered chance for showers and storms will be in the forecast Sunday.

For the upcoming workweek, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, which is around normal for this time of year, and we’ll watch for a daily chance for thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz