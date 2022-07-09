QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Slight chance for a shower early, otherwise cloudy, low 67

Today: Clouds clearing, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, low 59

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 85

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Tuesday: Scat’d PM Storms, hot, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Sunshine is making a return for the weekend alongside comfortable temperatures.

Early this morning, we’ll see a few light showers, mostly well south of I-70. As these showers clear, there will still be plenty of clouds around for the morning. This will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

After a cloudy start, high pressure will start to build in to the north and gradually clear out clouds from north to south through the afternoon. Sunshine plus a light northerly breeze will balance out our temperatures to a high in the low to mid 80s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. This plus a northerly breeze will help to quickly drop temperatures to the upper 50s.

After a refreshing start to the day, high pressure will stay in charge on Sunday, which means sunshine and a light breeze. This will aid in bringing temperatures up to the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Sunshine and warmer weather stays in the forecast for the start of the workweek. As high pressure shifts to the east on Monday, we’ll see a more southerly shift in the wind. This alongside sunshine will result in warm temperatures around 90 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz