QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 55

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 37

Wednesday: Clouds, rain late, high 47

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, windy, high 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 39

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Leftover shower activity is lightening, and will taper off for the most part by about the morning commute, leaving us with just a bit of a sheen out there on the roads. Good news is, temperatures are well above freezing, starting off in the low to middle 40s this morning! We’ll see drier conditions into the afternoon, with clouds breaking up a bit at times, especially south of I-70. Highs today will top out in the middle 50s in Columbus.

For Wednesday, expect a mostly dry day, with temperatures a bit cooler behind a cold front, dropping to the upper 40s for our daytime highs. Rain then moves in ahead of our next system, with the start of that shower activity arriving late Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Rain and rumbles continue for Thursday morning, before gradually lightening and tapering into the afternoon. Highs Thursday afternoon then top out in the upper 50s to near 60, with gusty conditions and times.

Another cold front then drops our temperatures back near seasonable averages for Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 30s with breezy conditions. Could see a few lingering flurries earlier, but for the most part a mainly dry day setting up.

The weekend starts dry, with partly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the lower 40s. We will then see shower chances starting to increase as we end the weekend.

-McKenna