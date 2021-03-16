Dry and mild stretch, but more showers to end the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild, slow clearing. High 58

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 62

Thursday: Showers, chance of thunder and breezy. High 58 (46)

Friday: Rain showers, breezy. High 46 (37)

Saturday: Sunshine returns. High 53 (28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

Rain showers have pushed off to the east and left behind a cloudy but mild morning.

Temperatures are on the way up today. Light rain will move through the region this morning. A warm front will lift into southern Ohio but low pressure will take that front east. With a warm southerly breeze temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with dry conditions.

This stretch of dry weather will continue tonight into tomorrow. During this stretch, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky, and see warmer weather. Lows tonight will dall back down to the upper 30s, about 5 degrees above normal, then we’ll reach a high in the low 60s tomorrow under a partly sunny sky.

Rainfall returns late Wednesday night. This system will keep rainfall in the forecast Thursday, Thursday night and into early Friday. Temperatures will cool to highs in the 50sThursday, then mid 40s on Friday.

High pressure will take charge again just in time for the weekend. This will help clear out the clouds and bring back a warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz