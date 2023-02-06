QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 34

Tuesday: Sct’d showers, breezy, high 53

Wednesday: Heavier rain later, high 51

Thursday: AM rain, breezy, high 55

Friday: Showers later, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’re off to a dry start to the workweek on this Monday, with gradually decreasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon. Expect just partly cloudy skies this afternoon, before more clouds build in tonight. Highs today top out in the lower 40s, which is cooler than we were yesterday, but still above average for this time of the year.

For Tuesday, expect scattered rain showers, picking up by about mid morning, then continuing into the afternoon. Shower activity looks to be a little heavier in the southeast, but overall, looking at amounts under about a tenth of an inch. Highs for Tuesday top out in the low to middle 50s with gusty conditions at times.

For Wednesday, expect a mainly dry start to the day, with scattered and lighter rain arriving first in the afternoon, with highs in the lower 50s. Heavier rain then arrives Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.

For Thursday, we’ll see showers to start, but gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs for Thursday top out in the middle 50s, with breezy conditions.

By Friday, expect a bit of a cooler day, but still above average, with highs topping out in the middle 40s. It does look like we’ll see some light showers later in the day, with a bit of a transition to some snow shower activity as we head into Saturday morning. Highs drop back to the 30s for the start of the weekend.

-McKenna