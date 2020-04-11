Dry and cool today, few showers Easter Sunday

***A FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9AM***



COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Partly sunny, brisk and cool. High 58

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light showers late. Low 44

Easter Sunday: Scattered showers, breezy. High 63

Monday: Showers, windy. 50/57

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30/48



FORECAST DISCUSSION:



With generally clear skies and light winds we are starting this day at right around freezing. The average low is about ten degrees warmer (41). Winds of less than 10 miles per hour are still delivering wind chills in the 20s.



A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9am. Temperatures in valleys and sheltered locations will drop to near or a few degrees below freezing. It will be cold enough to kill sensitive vegetaion and crops and possibly damage outdoor plumbing.



So we are starting with sunshine to go with the big chill because of high pressure centered over Tennessee has spread all the way north to the Great Lakes and west to the Mississippi Valley. That high will move to the east and off the Carolina coast today. That will allow more cloud cover into Central Ohio as we go through the day. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s, several degrees below “normal” (62).



Tonight the cloud cover and continued push of milder air will actually keep temperatures a couple degrees above normal low. There is a chance of a few light and scattered showers developing late.



Those scattered light showers or drizzle may carry over Easter morning with a better chance of showers in the afternoon. Either way Easter Egg hunts may be soggy and chilly with sunrise temperatures in the mid-40s. High temps will be in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday night, with a strong cold front, showers will become heavier and there will be a chance of thunderstorms, possibly strong to severe with locally heavy downpours and wind gusts into the 50+ mile per hour range.

Have A Great Saturday

-Bob