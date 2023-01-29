Patchy drizzle will linger through this evening, with steady temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, triggering a few rain showers, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak.

A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a few periods of light rain and snow, Monday with readings hovering a little above freezing, coupled with a chilly northerly breeze.

A second disturbance will follow early Tuesday, with a greater likelihood of light snow before dawn in the southern half of the state creating slippery travel. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s.

Afternoon temperatures will rebound to seasonal levels (30s) the rest of the week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be another storm passing to our south on Thursday, followed colder air on Friday. Dry conditions are expected next weekend.

FORECAST

Sunday: Drizzle, mild. High 44

Tonight: Light showers, cooler. Low 34

Monday: Light rain/snow showers. High 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, cold. High 27 (20)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 31 (16)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 (22)

Friday: Sunny, colder. High 30 (17)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 34 (18)