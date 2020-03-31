Drier week continues with more sunshine set to return, warmer temps too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny, bit more of sun late, high 51

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 59

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

We continue to see a good deal of clouds across our area today which has kept our temps back into the middle to upper 40s through the day today. There are also some light showers in the southern part of the state. Clouds will stay thick tonight which should keep temps near normal in the upper 30s.

Wednesday we will start with mostly cloudy skies and highs that will be still well below normal in the lower 50s. Expect a bit more sunshine through the day on Wednesday, especially late. Wednesday night skies will clear and temps will fall into the lower 30s.

Thursday will be a very nice day with plenty of sunshine returning, and temps back near normal in the upper 50s to near 60. It will be warmer and brighter on Thursday with temps topping off into the lower 60s as high pressure dominates our forecast.

On Saturday we will have a good deal of sunshine early, with a few more clouds later in the day, highs will top in the middle to upper 60s. A weak boundary will push across our area on Saturday night with a slight chance of a shower.

The temps will drop a couple of degrees for Sunday and Monday but will keep temps in the middle 60s still. Expect more clouds on Sunday, and a slight chance of a late pop-up on Monday. Expect a few more pop-up showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s

-Dave