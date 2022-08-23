QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, some fog, low 63

Wednesday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Friday: Few sct’d PM showers, high 85

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the day off with more patchy fog across parts of the forecast area, all due to saturated soil, calm winds, and fairly clear skies over Central Ohio. This will start to lift shortly after the morning commute, and then we’ve got a nicer, warmer day ahead. We’ll see mainly sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s across Central Ohio.

Temperatures continue their warming trend as we head into the middle of the workweek. We’ll be in the middle 80s with sunshine for both Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into Friday, we will see a few scattered showers during the afternoon, but not a washout by any means. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 80s to end the workweek.

The upcoming weekend is also looking pretty good! Temperatures continue to warm up, into the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see mainly sunny skies throughout the weekend, with our next round of rain moving in to start the next workweek.

-McKenna