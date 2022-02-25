QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 22

Saturday: Slowly clearing, high 36

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 44

Monday: Clearing skies, high 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a cloudy day today with temps barely rising through the afternoon. After multiple days of record rainfall this month, and collectively we sit as the 4th wettest February on record, and wettest since the 1890s, we are about to see a break.

Clouds will be the rule overnight tonight with lows in the lower 20s. Saturday skies will slowly break through the day with highs in the middle 30s. We will see a warmer more seasonal day on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 40s. A weak frontal boundary will push through Sunday night with more clouds.

Temps will drop on Monday with clearing skies and highs in the upper 30s. We will rise on Tuesday with a warm front lifting north. This will bring up humidity a bit and clouds with highs in the upper 40s. A weak front will push through on Wednesday and this will drop temps to the lower 40s with plenty of clouds.

Those clouds will slowly decrease on Thursday with highs near normal in the middle 40s. We will stay with above normal temps on Friday of next week as highs will push up to near 50 with more sunshine.

Overall the next 7 days look much different than much of the last month as we will generally stay dry with temps near normal to slightly above normal.

-Dave