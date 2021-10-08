QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop up showers early, patchy fog late, low 62

Saturday: Slow clearing from west to east, stray pop-up east, high 79

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We continue to watch an upper low spinning to our northwest. It is trying to bring some scattered showers and a few t-storms into our area early this evening. The bulk of the moisture will stay to our north tonight. Most of the activity will fade before midnight. The next thing we will be watching for is the possibly patchy dense fog overnight into Saturday morning.

The best chance of seeing the fog is down the US-33 corridor southeast of Columbus in the Hocking Hills region and southeast. Skies will clear from west to slowly to the east with a stray pop-up possible in the far east closer to I-77 in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday should be the better of two very nice weekend days with highs in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Expect sunshine to continue into Monday with clouds late on Monday and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight into early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be our last day in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. We should have temps drop back into the upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday (normals in the middle 60s) and we will see some showers returning by late next week on Friday as a weak cold front approaches our area with highs back into the lower to middle 70s by the end of the week.

-Dave