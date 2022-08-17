QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog late, low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds build, rain & storms later, high 85

Sunday: On and off showers & storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

Mostly clear skies overnight tonight with patchy dense fog forming, especially after spots had some heavy downpours earlier this evening. Lows tonight will generally be in the mid to upper 50s with readings near 60 in the city.

Expect mostly sunny skies to be the rule on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s after the morning patchy fog burns off. Expect mostly sunny skies, and a warmer and dry day again Friday with highs in the middle 80s. I expect some sunshine in the morning on Saturday with clouds increasing later with sct’d storms later in the day into the night with highs in the muggy middle 80s.

Rain and storms will be likely on Sunday. In areas where rain and storms initiate the earliest, highs will remain in the 70s on Sunday. I think in the city it looks like we will peak in the lower 80s. Sunday will be our wettest day in the forecast. But rain chances will not go down significantly for Monday with highs again in the lower 80s.

We will see some isolated showers into Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s again. Wednesday the atmosphere should dry a touch with partly cloudy skies and highs near normal in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave