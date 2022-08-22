QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, patchy fog later, low 63

Tuesday: Clearing morning skies, mostly sunny, high 82

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Friday: Sunshine early, scattered pm pop-up storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

We have had a nice start to the work week, but on the far western edge of a departing system to our east, we are seeing showers and storms popping up late in the day tonight. Most of these storms closer to I-77 will fade out by sunset tonight, with temps falling through the 70s this evening. Overnight with clearing skies winds will fall and become calm.

Due to the heavy rains over the weekend, there is plenty of moisture down near the surface, with no wind, and clearing skies, I do expect to see fog forming overnight tonight, especially in low area and wet areas. This fog could become dense in spots towards daybreak with temps in the lower 60s.

Tuesday skies will slowly clear with temps pushing close to normal in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies later. We will see more beautiful weather into the mid week with highs in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. This will continue into Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s again.

Friday we will be watching as a weak disturbance will ripple across our area. This will give us sunshine early, with clouds and humidity increasing, and a few scattered pop-up thundershowers late in the day into Friday evening. I do expect this to be something to watch for week 2 of Football Friday Nite. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Friday with higher humidity.

Saturday temps will remain in the middle 80s with more sunshine and muggy conditions. Sunday should remain with sunshine as the rule with highs in the upper 80s. Clouds will start to increase for early next week, highs on Monday should remain in the upper 80s. Expect showers and a few isolated pop-ups to return by Monday of next week.

-Dave