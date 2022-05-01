QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, seasonal night, low 51

Monday: Seasonal sunshine, high 70

Tuesday: Rain showers, and t-storms likely, high 74

Wednesday: Early morning showers, partly sunny, high 66

Thursday: Isolated showers late, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday night,

After a mild finish to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 in many spots, more seasonal air will filter in behind the front tonight with temps falling back to the lower 50s. Monday we should enjoy a dry day with plenty of sunshine and some clouds and highs in the lower 70s to around 70. Clouds will increase Monday night with rain on the increase for Tuesday with out next system.

Temps on Tuesday will surge into the middle 70s along with moisture increasing quickly which will give us showers and thunderstorm chances especially later in the day for the storms. Some of these could be strong, at this point looking towards strong gusty winds being the main threat. Tuesday night the system will push to the east and we will see showers ending by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a drier and cooler day with highs in the middle 60s with partly sunny skies. Our next weather system is not far away as on Thursday clouds will increase and rain will return late in the day with highs in the lower 70s. I think rain will ramp up overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Friday expect rain showers around and highs only in the middle 60s again. These shower chances will persist into early Saturday morning, with the best chances in the southern half of the state. As showers end by midday on Saturday, temps will be back in the upper 60s or fairly close to normal for this time of the year. Expect more sunshine for the 2nd half of the weekend on Mother’s Day with highs back into the middle 70s!

-Dave