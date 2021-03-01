Drier & seasonal weather to start the month of March

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool night, low 20

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 42

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 53

Thursday: Clearing, cooler, high 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday night,

A chilly night ahead with temps dropping back about 8-12° below normal for this time of the year into the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds will make it feel more like its in the lower teens to start the day.

Expect a mostly sunny start to the day with temps starting cool, but rising back a few degrees below normal in the lower 40s. It will feel a bit warmer than today though because winds will be much lighter to nearly calm at times.

Wednesday will be a back above normal day with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 50s. We will see a weak front work through with more clouds late Wednesday, and that will bring in high pressure and cooler temps for Thursday and Friday back into the lower 40s.

For the weekend we will see cool mornings, but seasonal to just slightly above normal temps. A weak push of warmer air will arrive Saturday overnight which looks to at least bring some more clouds with it until Sunday morning.

Temps will range from the mid to upper 40s Saturday to around 50 on Sunday. We should climb back to the lower to middle 50s early next week.

-Dave