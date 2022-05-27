QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & a few rumbles early, low 57

Saturday: Cloudy start, slow clearing, high 74

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

The upper low associated with this weather system that has been dumping 2-3″ of rain over our area for the past 2 days will slowly track east and out of our state by the start of the weekend. Right now, it will still working through the area, and will have an impact on the Friday evening forecast with more rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Temps were nearly 10 degrees off the normal on Friday in the upper 60s and will only drop a few degrees into the upper 50s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be a slightly more pleasant day with clouds early, and slowly clearing skies as the low moves away from the area. With a slightly cooler northwest flow, temps will recover into the lower to middle 70s during the day on Saturday.

Sunday expect another seasonal start, but a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. We will see more sunshine on Memorial Day Monday with highs in the upper 80s. High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast for the early part of next week, with sunshine and highs near 90 on Tuesday.

We will stay near 90 again on Wednesday, but the high will shift east and the next cold frontal boundary will push towards our area, with isolated pop-up storms possible late day ahead of the boundary. The rain showers and storm chances will increase with the cold front next Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Drier and slightly cooler air will return for Friday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will work through dry for early next weekend.

-Dave