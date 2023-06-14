QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain clearing, high 74

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 53

Thursday: Sct’d PM t-showers, high 81

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Few clouds, iso. shower later, high 82

Sunday: Chance showers late, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve picked up some hefty rain totals in the last 24 hours with our latest system, with totals pushing two inches through parts of Franklin County. That rain is on its way out this morning, and gradually tapering through the morning drive. Most of us should be generally dry by this afternoon, with decreasing cloud coverage. Expect slightly warmer temps, topping out in the middle 70s for Columbus.

We start Thursday dry, with some sunshine. Highs then top out near 80, which puts us closer to average. Another frontal boundary tracks through later in the day Thursday, which looks to bring us a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the late-afternoon and evening timeframe.

That shower activity clears up early Friday morning, then we’ll be looking at sunshine Friday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.

For Saturday, expect mainly sunny and mainly dry conditions, topping out in the lower 80s. Other than an isolated shower late, our weekend looks to start off dry.

Sunday doesn’t look too bad, either. Expect just a few clouds, highs in the lower 80s, and just a slight shower chance late in the day as our next system approaches. This will bring a chance for showers into the start of the next workweek.

-McKenna