QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Breezy, mainly cloudy, high 50

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 38

Wednesday: More sun, breezy, showers late, high 68

Thursday: Early AM shower, cloudy, high 53

Friday: Rain showers, breezy, high 48

Saturday: Flurries, clearing, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

After a very busy weather day on Monday, much calmer weather arrives for Tuesday. The National Weather Service does plan to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Clark, Butler, and Pickaway counties.

For Tuesday, expect a bit of a drizzle this morning, gradually clearing up through the morning commute, and breezy conditions. We’re still a bit gusty in the wake of a cold front, but that breeze will also gradually die down into the afternoon. Expect more clouds than sun today, with highs topping out near 50.

For Wednesday, the breeze picks back up, which sends our temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 for Central Ohio. We will see more sunshine for Wednesday, and temperatures will be near, and likely above records. The record for March 1st is 65°, set back in 1997, and I do think we will break that record tomorrow.

A few showers move in late Wednesday and early overnight into Thursday morning, then we’ll see a drier rest of Thursday, with clouds and highs in the lower 50s.

More rain moves in into Friday, with heavier showers on tap for Friday, alongside breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 40s. That lingering moisture transitions to some light snow showers and flurries to start Saturday, but clouds gradually clear up later in the day, and highs top out near 40.

-McKenna